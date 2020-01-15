Madhya Pradesh: Three minors held for gang-rape of eight-year-old
An eight-year-old girl was gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, allegedly by three minors, including two brothers.
The incident happened at Balaghat district, some 431 kilometers away from capital Bhopal.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, the accused have been arrested and charged under relevant sections of POCSO. They were produced before a juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home.
What happened
Crime happened when victim went to watch television
The crime allegedly happened at the victim's neighbor's house, where she went to watch television.
About the incident, SP Abhishek Tiwari said, "When the girl went to the house in the neighborhood at about 12.30 pm, there was no one in the house except the two brothers, aged 15 and 13 years, and their 14-year-old friend. They allegedly gang-raped the girl."
Do you know?
After she returned home, she narrated ordeal to mother
"The girl returned home around 4.30 pm and told her mother about the incident," the senior cop said. Subsequently, an FIR was registered. The survivor hails from a village falling under the Rampaili police station.
Data
Madhya Pradesh became India's rape capital for eighth time: Report
This disturbing case, and thousands like these, have "helped" Madhya Pradesh "bag" the deplorable title of being India's rape capital for the eighth time in a row, reports TOI.
A report released by the National Crime Record Bureau earlier this month said 5,433 rape cases were recorded in the state in 2018, the highest in the country.
Across India, this number was 33,356.
Statement
The figures were junked by state's top cop
The report showed that MP also recorded the highest number of incidents as far as rapes of girls between 6 and 18 years were concerned.
Despite the troubling figures, DGP VK Singh said women are safe.
"I have seen women walk and drive on streets alone late night which is a testimony in itself of how they feel," he told the daily.
Quote
We take crime against women very seriously: Singh
"We take crime against women very seriously and so all such cases are given importance. There are more crimes reported in other states but the number of cases registered is low," he added.