Odisha: Eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail; 20 injured
India
In a tragic incident, eight coaches of the Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed in Odisha this morning, injuring nearly 20 people. No casualties were reported at the time of press.
The accident took place around 7 am when the train hit a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon.
As soon as the news broke, teams were rushed to spot for rescue.
Reason
Accident was caused due to dense fog
A couple of reports said the accident took place due to dense fog. The injured were shifted to a local hospital and are said to be out of danger.
Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railways, JP Mishra, said five sustained major injuries.
"3 coaches have slightly displaced from the tracks; all efforts underway to ensure the safety of passengers," he said.
Twitter Post
Here are the visuals from the spot
Latest visuals from near Nergundi railway station where Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express has derailed #Odisha #TrainMishapInCuttack pic.twitter.com/j1vJVxdwQh— OTV (@otvnews) January 16, 2020