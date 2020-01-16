16 Jan 2020
Did Swamy say Goddess Lakshmi on notes will improve currency?
India
Subramanian Swamy is a BJP member but rarely has he minced his words when it comes to criticizing the economic policies of the current regime.
Known for having a knack for economics, Swamy created an uproar when he said printing Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes will improve currency.
But the Rajya Sabha MP claimed there was a different version of the story.
What happened
Swamy's remarks came after reporter posed a question
On Tuesday evening, Swamy addressed a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.
Later, he spoke to reporters where he made the headline-inducing remarks.
He was asked which God would he choose if India had to follow the Indonesian-model, where Lord Ganesha is printed on banknotes.
Swamy picked Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth in Hindu mythology.
Quote
Ganesha removes obstacles, Lakshmi will improve currency: Swamy
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favor (of this). Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this," news agency PTI quoted Swamy.
Headlines
Headlines followed, and then Swamy was trolled
With headlines like, "How to improve condition of rupee? Subramanian Swamy says Goddess Lakshmi on notes may help" and "Lakshmi on banknotes may improve condition of Indian currency: Subramanian Swamy", his words were covered extensively and he was subsequently trolled.
People pointed out Swamy holds a Ph.D. degree in Economics from the celebrated Harvard University and his remarks don't really suit his stature.
Twitter Post
Facing heat, Swamy RTed tweets which revealed complete story
Statement
Swamy also said there's nothing wrong in CAA
At the same event, Swamy spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has sparked protests across the nation.
The law underlines that Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, will not be given preferential treatment when applying for Indian citizenship. However, persecuted Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis, and Christians will be given priority.
This benchmark has been termed bigoted by those opposing CAA.
Details
Can't force Pakistan's Muslims to come here: Swamy
Defending CAA, Swamy said Congress and Mahatma Gandhi wanted it.
"Manmohan Singh had also requested in Parliament in 2003. We did it. Now they are not accepting it saying that we did injustice to Pakistan's Muslims. What injustice was done? Pakistan's Muslims don't want to come, we can't force them," he added.
He also said BJP should now focus on bringing Uniform Civil Code.
Market talk
Today, rupee gained marginally against the dollar
While Swamy's idea to improve the currency was perhaps meant as a joke, it's a reality that Centre needs to take concrete steps to steer the economy out of the crisis.
Today, the rupee gained marginally against the US dollar.
When markets opened, the rupee was at 70.80 a dollar. It showed an improvement of 0.04% from Wednesday when it closed at 70.82.