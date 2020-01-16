India
Ask NewsBytes
Ankita Mittal

Ankita Mittal

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Who is Subramanian Swamy?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Subramanian Swamy is a member of BJP and Rajya Sabha MP.

Diya Yadav

Diya Yadav

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Where did Subramanian Swamy get his PhD in Economics?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Subramanian Swamy got his Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University.

Charvi Balasubramanium

Charvi Balasubramanium

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Which country has Lord Ganesha on its bank notes?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Indonesia has Lord Ganesha on its banknotes.

Chirag Kapur

Chirag Kapur

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Where did Subramanian Swamy make the remarks?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

He made the remarks at Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

