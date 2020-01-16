UP man kills pregnant wife; grinds her body in 'chakki'
In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for murdering his pregnant wife before chopping, grinding and burning her body.
The incident took place in Deeh, Raebareli, on January 4.
The deceased woman's father-in-law and two brothers-in-law were also arrested for their involvement in the murder.
Here are more details about this gruesome crime.
Details
Urmila was strangulated; her body chopped, ground, and burnt
According to IANS, the man, Ravindra Kumar (35) was arrested along with his father, Karam Chandra, and brothers, Sanjeev and Brijesh, on Tuesday.
The accused reportedly strangulated Ravindra's wife, Urmila, before chopping the body.
They also ground the body in a flour mill and set it on fire, IANS reported.
The remains were dumped 4 km away from the house in a gunny bag.
Reason
Ravindra wanted a son; suspected Urmila would birth a girl
Reportedly, the couple had two daughters and Ravindra—who wanted a son—suspected that Urmila would give birth to a girl again.
According to Amar Ujala, recently, Urmila had also called the police to their home through the emergency number '112' after a dispute with Ravindra over her cooking. Ravindra and his father viewed this as an insult and decided to kill her.
Investigation
Urmila's daughter witnessed murder; informed family
Initially, Ravindra had reported Urmila missing. However, his elder daughter had witnessed the murder.
She reportedly narrated the incident to her mother's family.
Urmila's sister, Vidya Devi, then approached the Deeh police and filed a complaint of murder against Ravindra, Circle Officer (CO) Vineet Singh said.
The accused tried to flee, however, six police teams were formed and all four were nabbed on Tuesday.