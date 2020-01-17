17 Jan 2020
J&K: Terror attack averted before R-Day, 5 Jaish operatives arrested
Police in Jammu and Kashmir busted a terror module by arresting five alleged terrorists affiliated to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.
The terrorists were planning a major attack leading up to Republic Day (January 26), J&K Police said on Thursday. A huge cache of explosives was recovered from the operatives.
According to police, they were responsible for carrying out two grenade attacks in Srinagar recently.
Jaish was founded by Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, and is known for exporting terrorists to the valley.
In February 2019, Jaish orchestrated the infamous Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers were martyred.
A terrorist named Adil Ahmad Dar rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy, making it the deadliest attack on armed forces in Kashmir in years.
Arrests
Five Jaish operatives, all residents of Srinagar, were arrested
Acting on artificial and human intelligence inputs, cops arrested five operatives, identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Sahil Farooq Gojri, Naseer Ahmed Mir, and Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla. All of them are residents of Srinagar.
Cops also seized small arms and walkie talkies.
A body vest full of bombs and ball bearings (hinting that they were planning a suicide attack) was also recovered.
Recovery
Items recovered from terrorists show they were planning big attack
Bottles of nitric acid, that are used for preparing explosives, were also recovered. Detonators and gelatin sticks were seized too.
About the development, DIG, Central Kashmir, VK Birdi told media, "Given the kind of explosives which have been recovered, it seems they were planning a big attack. An investigation is being done to find out the further plan."
Quote
They wanted to paralyze life in Srinagar: Cops
"Investigations so far revealed that their motive was to enforce shutdown and paralyze normal life in Srinagar city, and further plan to execute sensational incidents and cause IED explosion. Further investigation is underway to unearth further module and conspiracy," police said.
Solving cases
Two arrested terrorists admitted they were involved in previous attack
Police also claimed two recent attacks in Srinagar have been solved with these arrests.
On January 8, a low-intensity blast happened at Habbak crossing, injuring some locals. Before that, a grenade attack rocked the area near Sir Syed Gate of Kashmir University, on November 26, 2019.
Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh and Umar Hameed Sheikh admitted they were involved in January 8's attack.
Twitter Post
Major terror module busted
Situation
These arrests support government's stance on Kashmir's restrictions
This development comes at a time when authorities of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir are in the process of easing restrictions, that have been in place since August, 2019.
Before rescinding Article 370, the government snapped communication modes. Defending its decision, Centre led by BJP said this will keep a check on terrorism.
And the recent arrests vindicate the government's stand.