India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Article 370
Jaish-e- Mohammed
Jammu And Kashmir Police
Kashmir
Masood Azhar
Adil Ahmad Dar
Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh
Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh
BJP
Central Kashmir
CRPF
DIG
Five Jaish
Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla
J & K Police
Jaish
K Police
Kashmir University
Naseer Ahmed Mir
Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed
R-D
Republic Day
Sahil Farooq Gojri
Sir Syed Gate
Sir Syed Gate of
Umar Hameed Sheikh
UN
VK Birdi
 
Ask NewsBytes
Shreyas Rao

Shreyas Rao

Asked on 17 January, 2020

When did Pulwama attack happen?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pulwama attack happened on February 14, 2019.

Shaurya Chatterjee

Shaurya Chatterjee

Asked on 17 January, 2020

Who planned Pulwama attack?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Jaish-e-Mohammed planned Pulwama attack.

Cheshta Jhadav

Cheshta Jhadav

Asked on 17 January, 2020

Who heads Jaish-e-Mohammed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Jaish-e-Mohammed is headed by Masood Azhar.

Trisha Mistry

Trisha Mistry

Asked on 17 January, 2020

Who is Masood Azhar?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Masood Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist responsible for carrying numerous attacks in India.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline