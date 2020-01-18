UP: Out on bail, daughter's molesters beat woman to death
A 40-year-old woman died in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, a week after she was thrashed brutally by men who allegedly tried to rape her 13-year-old daughter in 2018.
A local court had given the accused bail and one of the first things they did was ask the deceased to withdraw the case.
After she showed reluctance, they attacked the woman and her sister.
Beginning
Deceased's daughter was molested in 2018, accused were arrested
In 2018, the deceased's daughter was allegedly molested in a tannery falling under Chakeri police station.
Subsequently, a complaint was registered and an accused named Mehfooz, along with five others, namely Abid, Mintu, Chaand Babu, Jameel, and Firoz were arrested.
They were booked under IPC Section 354 (sexual assault of children), but a local court granted them bail about a fortnight ago.
What happened
On January 9, accused asked her to withdraw initial case
Last Thursday, the accused barged into the minor's home asking the family to withdraw the initial complaint,
After a heated argument, they rained blows and slaps on the deceased woman and her sister.
A five-second clip of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a woman lying on the ground as a man thrashed her with his feet.
It's unclear who filmed the video.
Twitter Post
Trigger warning: Men unleashed their demonic side on two women
A group of five men accused of molesting a young girl, who are currently out on bail, attacked the victim's mother after she refused to withdraw the case in Kanpur. The mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital. @myogiadityanath where is law and order in the state. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/9FVO7TvCMX— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 17, 2020
Quote
According to police, the assault was preceded by an altercation
Chakeri SHO Virendra Bahadur said, "Going by the preliminary findings, the murderous attack of January 9 was a fallout from an incident wherein the woman, who is now dead, had reprimanded Mehfooz and his aides for spoiling his brother by making him an alcoholic."
Details
Four men have been arrested, two are at large
The deceased was recuperating at LLR hospital in Kanpur, where she passed away. Her sister was admitted to Kanshiram Trauma Centre in Rama Devi and is said to be critical.
Meanwhile, the police said four men have been arrested and promised to nab the others soon.
Anant Deo, Kanpur's police chief, also claimed cops weren't negligent, but if allegations surface, it will be probed.
Looking back
In UP, victims of molestation always live under fear
This grim case serves as a reminder of last year's Unnao rape matter when accused men set the victim on fire. The 23-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in Delhi later.
Another case from Unnao that garnered attention and sparked outrage was the one in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was involved.
Sengar had raped a teen and is currently serving life imprisonment.