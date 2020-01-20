CBSE releases admit cards for Class-10, Class-12 2020 Board Exams
India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited admit cards for the 2020 Board Examination for Class-10 as well as Class-12 on its website.
The board exams are less than a month away and are set to commence from February 15.
School authorities can check and download the admit cards of candidates on CBSE's official website.
Here are more details.
Exams
CBSE 2020 Board Exam dates and details
As per the CBSE's board exam date sheets, Class-10 exams will begin on February 15 and end on March 20. The board exams for Class-12 will also commence from February 15 and go on till March 30.
However, the Class-10 and Class-12 practical exams have already started on January 1 and will continue till February 7.
Admit cards
Students cannot directly download the admit cards
Though the CBSE board exam admit cards have been released, students cannot directly login to download them from the Board's website.
Candidates are required to collect them from their respective schools. They should collect the admit cards at the earliest and ensure that they are duly signed by their school principal, which is mandatory as per the CBSE guidelines.
Procedure
How to download admit cards from CBSE's website?
CBSE-affiliated schools can visit the official CBSE website to obtain the admit cards of their students.
They should select the "Admit Card and School LOC for Board Examination 2020" option on the homepage.
On the next page, they need to provide their credentials - using their Affiliation Number as User ID, password, and security pin - and log in to access the admit cards.
Details
Any errors in admit cards should be rectified immediately
After receiving the admit cards, students must go through them carefully to ensure that the details/information on their admit cards are correct.
Admit cards provide important details like personal information, photograph, subject names/codes, examination center, roll number, timings, important instructions, etc.
In case candidates find any errors in their admit card, they should immediately contact their school authorities to get the mistakes rectified.
Attendance rules
CBSE mandated 75% attendance to be eligible for board exams
Notably, earlier in January, the CBSE announced stricter attendance rules for students appearing for board exams.
It has mandated 75% attendance as of January 1, 2020. Students who do not meet the mandatory attendance requirement would not be allowed to take board exams; their admit cards might not be issued too.
However, candidates having some genuine reasons for low attendance would be considered.
Private students
Admit cards of private candidates to be available soon
CBSE has now released the admit cards only for the regular students. However, admit cards of those who have registered for the board exams as "private" candidates have not been released yet.
The admit cards of private candidates will also be reportedly available on CBSE's website soon. Unlike regular students, private candidates would be able to download their admit cards directly.