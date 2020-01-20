Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Owner Brajesh Thakur, 18 others, convicted
Brajesh Thakur, who ran a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur where minor girls were raped and assaulted, was held guilty by a Delhi court today.
18 others, accused in the horrendous case, were also convicted on charges including criminal conspiracy and penetrative sexual assault on minors.
Arguments on the quantum of punishment will be heard on January 28.
Here's more.
Context
Horror meted on girls surfaced after TISS' audit
The rampant sexual abuse came to attention in 2018 when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences conducted an audit.
It was revealed that minor girls were raped, starved, and thrashed inside the shelter home. Some of the victims were even "sent" to Thakur's accomplices and were forced to dance on vulgar songs.
Subsequently, journalist Nivedita Jha sought a court-monitored probe into the matter.
SC order
Supreme Court also expressed shock at the incident
The incident sent chills down the Supreme Court too, which asked what was happening in the country.
This case also exposed faultlines in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's governance, especially since a minister of his cabinet was linked to Thakur.
Chandrashekhar Verma, the husband of Bihar's former social welfare minister Manju Verma, was Thakur's "close friend". This connection forced Manju to resign.