Republic Day parade 2020: All you need to know
India
Every year, India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 to honor the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect.
The Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949, which then came into effect two months later on January 26, 1950.
This year will mark India's 71st Republic Day.
Here's all about this year's R-Day parade.
Information
Why was January 26 chosen as Republic Day?
January 26 was chosen as the Republic Day of India as it was this day that the Indian National Congress (INC) fixed in 1930 to proclaim "Purna Swaraj" [complete Independence] for India, as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Raj.
History
Here's a brief history of the Indian Republic Day
India gained Independence from the British rule on August 15, 1947. However, the country did not have a permanent Constitution.
Thereafter, on August 29, 1947, a Drafting Committee, headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar, was appointed to draft a permanent Constitution.
Two hand-written copies (in English and Hindi) of the Constitution were signed on January 24, 1950, and then formally adopted on January 26, 1950.
Constitution
Constitution declares India as sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic
The Constitution of India declares the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic. The terms "secular" and "socialist" were added to the Preamble in 1976 during the Emergency period.
The Indian Constitution guarantees its citizens right to justice, equality and liberty, and endeavors to promote fraternity.
The original 1950 Constitution is kept preserved in a helium-filled case at the Parliament House in Delhi.
Information
Thereafter, Dr. Rajendra Prasad began his tenure as President
After the formal adoption of the Constitution, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, began his tenure by taking oath at the Durbar Hall in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.
Parade
R-Day parade starts from Rajpath and ends at Red Fort
The annual Republic Day parade in Delhi commences from Rajpath and ends at the Red Fort. The parade is presided by the President and the Prime Minister of India.
During the parade, the armed forces march their way, while saluting the freedom fighters and the personalities present on the podium.
The celebrations also include regional dance performances, patriotic songs, and military bike shows.
R-Day 2020
The Defense Ministry has selected 22 tableau for R-Day 2020
For this year's R-Day parade, the Ministry of Defense has selected 22 tableau out of a total of 56 proposals.
For the first time, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will see its tableaux march along Rajpath on Republic Day.
Further, this year, Captain Tania Shergill will become the first ever woman to serve as the parade adjutant for Republic Day parade.
Information
Who will be this year's R-Day Chief Guest?
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Bolsonaro during their meeting on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia in November 2019.
Tickets
How to buy tickets for R-Day parade 2020?
The sale of tickets for the Republic Day parade 2020 started on January 7 and shall continue till January 25.
You can buy the tickets from these locations: North Block Roundabout, Sena Bhavan (Gate no. 2), Pragati Maidan (Gate no. 1), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Jamnagar House, Shastri Bhavan (Gate no. 3), Red Fort (inside 15 August Park), and Parliament House (Reception Office).
Information
Tickets priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 100 and Rs. 20
The Republic Day parade tickets are priced at Rs. 500 for reserved seats, and Rs. 100 and Rs. 20 for unreserved seats. The tickets can be bought from the above-mentioned locations between 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.