In the early hours of Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at the Raghuvir textile market in the Saroli area of Gujarat's Surat.
To douse the flames, 57 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, multiple reports said. Visuals that emerged from the site showed a 10-story building being gutted in the fire.
No casualties were reported at the time of the press.
As per India Today, the fourth floor of the building had caught fire earlier as well. It is unclear what sparked the fire.
This accident comes months after 20 people, most of them children, were killed when a commercial building in the Sarthana area of Surat caught fire.
Since the fire started near the staircase, the students got trapped, fire officials said later.
