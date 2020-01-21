India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Guinness Book of Records
Gujarat
World
World Record
6-feet
AFP
ANI
Class 12
Guinness Book
Guinness Book of World Records
Gujarat-based Nilanshi Patel
Instagram
JEE
Joint Entrance Examination
Mains
Nilanshi
Nilanshi Patel
World Records
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline