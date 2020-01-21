With 6-feet long hair, Gujarat teenager breaks own world record
India
In what might remind you of the classic children's story of Rapunzel who had hair as long as a tower, an Indian girl has set the world record for the longest hair on a teenager.
Gujarat-based Nilanshi Patel (17) recently broke her own world record, with her hair now measuring 6 feet and 2.8 inches, a 7.8 inch growth from her previous record.
Details
Guinness Book of World Records recently posted the update
The Guinness Book of World Records recently took to Instagram to break the news of the new record set by Nilanshi, posting a picture of her, with her hair spread over a white background.
The image is captioned as, "Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured- her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm (6 ft 2.8 in)!"
Instagram Post
You can check the official post here
Longest hair on a teenager record holder Nilanshi Patel from India was recently remeasured - her lengthy locks now reach 190 cm (6 ft 2.8 in)! _________________________________________________ #GWR2020 #hair #longhair #longhairgoals #longhairstyles #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing
A post shared by guinnessworldrecords on
Information
Nilanshi had previously set world record in November 2018
Nilanshi told AFP that she decided to never run scissors on her hair after she received a bad haircut at the age of 6. Since then, she has never cut her hair.
Notably, she had also set a world record in November 2018, with her hair measuring 170.5 cm (5ft and 6 inches).
Over the course of one year, her hair grew 7.8 inches.
Quote
'I love my hair, never want to get them chopped'
Nilanshi washes her hair once a week and applies a homemade oil prepared by her mother. It takes her an hour to comb her hair and about half an hair to dry them.
"I love my hair, I never want to get my hair chopped...There is a new world in my life. The entire world has started knowing me," she told ANI.
Future
Nilanshi aspires to become a software engineer
Speaking about her future plans, Nilanshi, a student of Class 12, said that she aspires to become a software engineer and is currently preparing for her Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains.
"I never felt distraction because whenever mummy takes care of my hair I have books in my hand. This is happening since my childhood so I am habitual to it," she said.