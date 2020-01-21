Republic Day 2020: Five facts that every Indian must know
Republic Day is not merely a gazetted holiday for Indians, it's a feeling that fills our heart with pride, as we witness the spellbinding parade and the tricolor waving high in the sky.
However, not many know about the significance of the day which is celebrated to commemorate the country's transition towards becoming an Independent republic nation.
Here are five facts about Republic Day.
Fact 1
India's first R-Day was celebrated three years after independence
India gained independence on August 15, 1947, but it was almost three years later that the country marked its first ever Republic Day on January 26, 1950.
This was so because the Drafting Committee, headed by Dr. BR Ambedkar took around 2 years and 11 months to put together the Indian Constitution, as we know it today.
Fact 2
India has the world's longest written Constitution
The Drafting Committee, which included personalities like Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Gopalaswami Ayyangar, TT Krishnamachari, DP Khaitan, BN Rau, Kanyalal Munshi, and Muhammed Saadulah, wrote world's longest written Constitution for India.
At the time of its commencement, Indian Constitution comprised 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules.
Meanwhile, following over 100 amendments, our Constitution now has 448 articles in 25 parts and 12 schedules.
Fact 3
Why was January 26 chosen as Republic Day?
Have you ever wondered why exactly January 26 was chosen to bring the Indian Constitution to effect?
January 26 was chosen to mark the Republic Day of India as it was this day that the Indian National Congress fixed in 1930 to proclaim "Purna Swaraj" or complete Independence for India, as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Raj.
Fact 4
Republic Day's parade song
The celebrations for Republic Day held in the capital are quite elaborate, including flag hoisting by the President of India, several cultural programs, and parade by the Indian Army soldiers.
Have you ever wondered which song is played to mark the end of R-Day celebrations?
Well, it's a Christian hymn titled 'Abide With Me', also believed to be one of Mahatma Gandhi's favorite songs.
Fact 5
Special camp organized for showcasing India's military power
Not many people know it but a special camp for the tanks, armed vehicles and other modern equipment showcasing India's military might is also organized near the premises of the India Gate.
The investigation process for each cannon and the whitewash work is carried out in 10 stages.
Here's wishing you a happy Republic Day 2020!