CAA: Shaheen Bagh protesters meet with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal
A delegation of protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh met with the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, on Tuesday.
Baijal appealed to the protesters to call off their month-long agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act that has resulted in a road blockade, causing inconvenience to school children, patients, residents, commuters, and the general public.
He urged them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities.
Details
Request to maintain peace and order: L-G Baijal
Following the meeting, Baijal tweeted, "Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities."
"Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road," he added.
In another tweet, he wrote, "I once again request all to maintain peace and order."
Twitter Post
Here's what L-G Baijal tweeted after meeting the protesters
Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children,patients,daily commuters, local residents,etc. due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/E946YanD33— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020