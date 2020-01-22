India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Bengaluru
Mangaluru
Mangaluru Airport
36-year-old
Aditya Rao
Airport
CCTV
Central Industrial Security Force
CISF
Deccan Herald
DGP
Halasurgate
India Today
IndiGo
Karnataka
Kempegowda International Airport
Kenjar
KIA
Mangaluru International Airport
Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha
Manipal
Rao
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline