Claiming he put explosives at Mangaluru Airport, man surrenders
This morning, a man identified as Aditya Rao, surrendered before Bengaluru police, claiming he put a bag of explosives at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.
Rao visited DGP's office a few hours ago and confessed that he planted a bomb inside the premises. Thereafter, he was taken to Halasurgate police station.
The investigating team from Mangaluru is flying to Karnataka's capital for the probe.
Series of events
Unattended bag was found, it was taken to isolated spot
On Monday, an unclaimed black laptop bag was found near the ticket counter of the airport causing panic.
The "live bomb" was found around 8:45 am and quickly Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and bomb detection teams rushed to the spot.
Officials cordoned off the area, shifted the bag to an isolated place, and diffused the low intensity improvised explosive device (IED).
Details
Suspect had two bags, dropped one at airport
As per India Today, the suspect carried two bags when he alighted a bus at Kenjar airport stop.
Subsequently, he visited a salon, asked the staff to let him keep the bag there. Then, he hired an autorickshaw, carrying just the bag having IED.
After dropping the bag at the airport, he returned to the salon to collect the other bag.
Lapses
Bomb was found quickly, no one was hurt: Top cop
Naturally, questions were raised on security at and near the airport after the incident. However, Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha dismissed the allegations and said the bomb was found within 15 minutes and no one was hurt.
The same evening, the airport was put on alert again after a hoax call was made regarding a bomb on IndiGo flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru.
Suspect
Irate after denied job, Rao began making hoax calls: Report
Based on CCTV footage, police concluded Rao was the suspect. The 36-year-old resident of Manipal holds an engineering and MBA degree, Deccan Herald reported.
He makes hoax calls frequently as he is upset after Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru rejected his job application, the daily added.
Rao, who has four cases against him, was sent to judicial custody after being arrested in 2018.
Questions
Cops wonder why Rao elevated from calls to planting explosives
A cop privy to the investigation said Rao had promised to create havoc when he was being investigated.
"We don't know when he was released, but now the only question he has to answer is why he resorted to planting explosives when he used to make only hoax calls," the officer added.
Rao is also accused of stealing laptops.