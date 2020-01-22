Why these two UP kids are over 100 years old
India
In a shocking incident, two children in Uttar Pradesh have officially been aged up by a century.
As per official records, four-year-old Shubh and two-year-old Sanket are aged 104 and 102 respectively.
Weirdly enough, this isn't a case of error. Allegedly, village officials deliberately messed up their birth certificates after their families refused to pay a bribe.
Here are more details.
Details
Incident occurred in Khutar police station limits
According to Hindustan Times, Pawan Kumar had applied for birth certificates of his two nephews, Shubh and Sanket. Kumar is a resident of Bela village in Khutar police station limits.
Kumar claimed that when he applied for the birth certificates, the village development officer (VDO) Sushil Chand Agnihotri and head Pravin Misra demanded a bribe of Rs. 500.
Aftermath
Despite repeated requests for correction, officials continued to demand bribe
When Kumar refused to pay the bribe, the officials allegedly messed with the birth certificates. Shubh's date of birth was listed June 13, 1916, instead of June 13, 2016, while Sanket's was listed January 6, 1918, instead of January 6, 2018.
According to Deccan Herald, when the family approached the officials to correct the dates of birth, the latter continued to demand the bribe.
Court case
Court directed police to book officials
Eventually, Kumar approached a court in Bareilly against the village officials. The latter reportedly argued that the family had a grudge against them and that their allegations were false.
On January 17, the court ordered the police to register a case against the village head and the VDO over the issuance of incorrect documents and for seeking a bribe.