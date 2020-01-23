Nirbhaya's mother supports Kangana Ranaut's statement against Indira Jaising
Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder victim, has supported Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for slamming a senior lawyer, who asked Devi to forgive the convicts.
Devi also thanked the Bollywood actor.
Ranaut on Wednesday had said that the lawyer, Indira Jaising, should be locked with the convicts for four days.
Here are more details.
Here's what Jaising had said
While the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape case await the death penalty, senior advocate Indira Jaising had tweeted, "While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't want the death penalty for her."
She added, "We are with you but against (the) death penalty."
You can see Jaising's tweet here
While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp— Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020
Nalini was sentenced to death for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination
To recall, Nalini Sriharan was sentenced to death in the 1991 assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The PM's wife, Sonia Gandhi, had appealed then-President KR Narayanan to commute the death sentence to life imprisonment, as Nalini had given birth to a daughter in prison.
Ranaut said women like Jaising 'give birth to monsters'
At a press conference for her upcoming film Panga on Wednesday, Ranaut was asked about Jaising's statement.
She responded, "That woman should be locked in jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it."
She said that such women, who sympathize with rapists, give birth to monsters.
The actor also called for the rape convicts to be hanged in public.
Here's a clip of Ranaut making the statement
#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
Asha Devi thanked Kangana Ranaut for her remarks
Speaking to ANI, Devi said on Thursday, "I agree with Kangana Ranaut's statement. I thank her."
She said, "I don't want to be the bigger person. I'm a mother and seven years ago, my daughter was taken from me. I want justice."
She also criticized Jaising for "making a mockery of crimes against women" and "running a business in the name of human rights."
What is the Nirbhaya case?
On December 16, 2012, six men, including one juvenile, gangraped a 23-year-old student, dubbed "Nirbhaya," on a bus.
The woman was penetrated with iron rods and died during treatment two weeks later.
While the juvenile was sent to a reformation home and was later released, one of the accused allegedly committed suicide in prison.
The four others are to be hanged on February 1.