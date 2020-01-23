Kerala nurse in Saudi Arabia contracts deadly coronavirus amid outbreak
India
A nurse from Kerala, working at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the first report of an Indian who has contracted the coronavirus, which has infected over 600 people globally and left 17 dead.
Thirty other nurses from Kerala have now been quarantined at the hospital to check for possible infections.
Details
Nurse was working at Asir Abha Al Hayat National Hospital
According to The News Minute, the nurse who has been tested positive for the coronavirus hails from Ettumanoor in Kerala's Kottayam.
She was reportedly working at the Asir Abha Al Hayat National Hospital where the nurses were exposed to the infection while treating a Filipino woman carrying the coronavirus.
The news portal reported that 30 nurses from Kerala have been quarantined at the hospital.
Information
Nurse claims they were herded in 2 rooms at hospital
The incident came to light when the nurses contacted their families. One of the nurses told a Malayalam channel that they have been herded in two rooms at the hospital for over two days and "no proper tests were done," Hindustan Times reported.
Govt response
Infected nurse 'recovering well,' says MoS for External Affairs
The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tweeted an update from the Consulate General of India in Jeddah saying that the infected nurse is "recovering well."
Muraleedharan said about 100 nurses, mostly from Kerala, have been tested for the coronavirus at the hospital and only one tested positive.
He said the government has asked the Consulate to provide "all possible support."
Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV— V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020
Information
Coronavirus outbreak should be taken seriously: Kerala CM
According to NDTV, Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan said, "Corona outbreak among nurses in Azir Aba Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia should be considered seriously and necessary steps must be taken." He wrote on Facebook that he has sought MEA's intervention in the matter.
Airport security
Indian airports increase screening of passengers for infection
Meanwhile, several airports in India have stepped up screening of passengers in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
According to PTI, the Union Health Ministry said that a total of 12,828 passengers from 60 flights had been tested for the coronavirus infection till Wednesday.
However, no cases have been reported in India as of now.
Information
4 international airports in Kerala also increased surveillance
Kerala Health Minister KK Shyalaja said that officials at the airports in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur have been asked to increase surveillance. The minister added that those who have returned from China should approach district medical officers.
Outbreak
What is the coronavirus outbreak?
Since mid-December, a new coronavirus strain—2019-nCoV—has spread from China to other parts of the world.
According to Reuters, till Thursday, 634 people were infected in China. Confirmed cases of infection have been observed in countries including Thailand, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, United States, etc. 17 people have died thus far.
The virus targets the respiratory system and causes pneumonia-like symptoms, which makes detection hard.