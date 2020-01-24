On death row, Nirbhaya's rapists approach court again
In what can be seen as another tactic to delay the death sentence, two convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case have approached the court again.
Advocate AP Singh, representing Akshay and Pawan, filed a plea in Delhi court today alleging authorities at Tihar jail aren't releasing documents necessary for filing curative petitions.
The matter could be heard tomorrow, reports TOI.
Backstory
Four were given death penalty for "rarest of rare" crime
23-year-old Nirbhaya was brutally raped and tortured in Delhi in 2012 before being thrown out of a moving bus. Six, including a juvenile, committed the crime labeled as "rarest of rare" by courts.
One of the accused, Ram Singh, committed suicide while the juvenile was sent to a reform home for three years.
With Akshay and Pawan, Mukesh and Vinay were also given death sentences.
Delay
The initial date of execution was January 22
Despite being a high-profile case, the execution process made headway after years.
This month, Delhi's Patiala House Court set January 22 as the execution date, but it was postponed after Mukesh filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind.
The petition was, eventually, dumped and a fresh black warrant, for execution on February 1 was issued. They will be hanged together at Tihar.
Details
Pawan approached SC, but his plea was dismissed too
Pawan had also made an effort to escape gallows. He approached Supreme Court claiming he was a minor when the crime happened, hence, should be given punishment accordingly.
Dismissing his plea, a bench led by Justice R Banumathi said, "We don't find any ground to entertain this petition. Once the issue of a juvenile is examined and rejected by courts it can't be raised again."
Do you know?
MHA wants to expedite execution after black warrant is issued
The way the convicts took law for a ride prompted Centre to knock on SC's doors. The Ministry of Home Affairs said convicts given a death sentence, should be hanged within seven days of issuance of a black warrant.
Statement
The frequent delays distressed Nirbhaya's mother, for obvious reasons
Earlier, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, who became the face of the long-drawn legal battle, had said the convicts are employing new methods to escape.
She had urged law-making bodies and politicians to close doors of appeal for them and ensure they are hanged.
The distressed mother said the execution of rapists is something the entire country wished for and it's sad it was postponed.
Last wish
Convicts haven't revealed their last wish yet
The convicts are certainly looking to buy more time, which is perhaps why they haven't revealed their last wish.
According to NDTV, all four men have given no reply to the question of meeting their families or signed a will for a handover of their property.
As per rules, convicts are asked which family member they want to meet and when.