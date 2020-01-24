Mumbai 24 hours: Malls, multiplexes plan to open 24x7 today
India
Several malls and multiplexes in Mumbai have decided to stay open 24x7 starting Friday.
On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Cabinet had approved the 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy which allows malls, multiplexes, and shops to operate 24x7.
Although the policy is to be implemented from Monday, some malls and multiplexes have decided to stay open three days ahead of time to profit off the weekend.
Details
R City Mall (Ghatkopar) to stay open 24x7 from today
According to TOI, Ghatkopar's R City Mall will stay open for 24 hours on Friday and Saturday. Some of the mall's retailers would also offer discounts.
Multiplex Association of India secretary Prakash Chaphalkar told TOI that certain multiplexes, including Phoenix PVR (Parel), Atria Inox (Worli), CR2 Inox (Nariman Point) and Viviana Cinepolis (Thane), will arrange post-midnight screenings for Friday and Sunday experimentally.
Quote
Retail partners can choose work timings: R City Mall Head
The head of R City Mall, Santush Kumar Pandde, told the publication, "We have given the liberty to our retail partners to choose the work timings and the deals they would like to offer to consumers.''
Mumbai 24 hours
Mumbai 24 hours is Aaditya Thackeray's pet project
Mumbai 24 hours is the pet project of Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.
It allows malls, multiplexes, and shops in Mumbai to remain open 24x7 from January 27 (Monday).
However, bars and pubs serving liquor are to close at 1:30 am as usual. The policy is also not mandatory.
The move could help create more jobs in the service sector and generate more revenue.
Long-term plans
Establishments to decide long-term plan after reviewing customer response
Since the policy isn't mandatory, several other food joints, retailers and multiplexes in malls have decided to stay open on an experimental basis.
The long-term plan will be fleshed out on the basis of customer response and feasibility.
Owners of establishments also have to look into the additional costs of employee salaries, electricity, air conditioning, etc.
Information
Compiling list of establishments willing to stay open 24x7: BMC
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official told TOI, "We're still in the process of compiling a list of establishments that have shown their willingness to stay open through the night." Further, BMC officials said that establishments within gated premises don't need special permission to operate 24x7.
Security
Mumbai Police working on proposal for additional security: Maharashtra government
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the police commissioner is working on a proposal for additional security deployment if needed.
"Locations in nine residential areas are being identified where shops and eateries in malls and mill compounds are likely to be open," Deshmukh said, adding that private establishments would have to pay for any additional police security.