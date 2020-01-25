Republic Day 2020: Things to know about 71st Republic Day
Every year, India celebrates Republic Day on January 26.
The preparations for India's 71st Republic Day are going on in full swing. Right from the flag hoisting ceremony to the spectacular parade at Rajpath, the celebrations this year are expected to be grand like always.
Here's everything you need to know about the Republic Day 2020.
Details
Who is the chief guest at R-Day parade this year?
While last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as the chief guest at Republic Day parade, this year Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will grace the podium as chief guest.
PM Modi had invited President Bolsonaro during their meeting on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia in November last year.
Tickets
How to buy tickets for R-Day parade 2020?
The tickets for the Republic Day parade 2020 are available for Rs. 500, Rs. 100, and Rs. 20.
The Rs. 500 ticket is for reserved seats, that will be located near the main stage.
The unreserved seats will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.
To purchase parade tickets, you will have to show a government-verified identity proof such as Aadhaar Card/Voter ID Card.
Information
Locations and timings for buying R-Day parade tickets
Locations: North Block Roundabout, Sena Bhavan (Gate no. 2), Pragati Maidan (Gate no. 1), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Jamnagar House, Shastri Bhavan (Gate no. 3), Red Fort (inside 15 August Park), and Parliament House (Reception Office).
Timings: Timings for purchasing the tickets are from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm daily until January 25.
Tips
Tips for attending the Republic Day parade
Leave mobile phones, cameras, and all other electronic devices as they are not allowed.
For passing the tight security check on time, try to arrive as early as possible as you definitely don't want to get stuck in the heavy traffic.
Keep the cold weather in mind. To be safe from Delhi's cold, carry scarves and warm jackets with yourself.
Parade
What all happens at the parade?
The President hoists the national flag. After that a 21-gun salute is given.
This is followed by the distribution of awards such as the Paramvir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Children's National Bravery Award, by the President.
Apart from cultural performances from states and union territories, the celebrations also feature a special parade led by three divisions of Armed Forces.