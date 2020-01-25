Journalist Deepak Chaurasia heckled at Shaheen Bagh, FIR registered
Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has grabbed the attention of world media with praises being heaped on women, who are leading the protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
But on Friday, the epicenter of all action earned poor headlines after senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia was heckled.
The video of the assault went viral and later an FIR was registered by Delhi Police.
Context
Shaheen Bagh, the place where protests go on 24X7
CAA, that gives preferential treatment to non-Muslims, who have fled Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh when applying for Indian citizenship invited protests from across the nation.
However, it was the agitation at Shaheen Bagh that garnered maximum attention.
The protest started with women sitting on roads after sunset, demanding a rollback, and gradually became bigger with even politicians like Shashi Tharoor visiting it.
Traffic
Protest disrupted traffic, but court didn't pass order
The protest reached courts when a petitioner asked the court to clear the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been closed due to the agitation leading to traffic congestion.
Refusing to pass an order, Delhi High Court said police should do something after assessing the on-ground situation.
The order was passed on January 14, but cops failed to make any headway.
What happened
Chaurasia tried to speak, protesters stopped him
It's only obvious that Shaheen Bagh is flooded with reporters and camera crew, but the way Chaurasia was dealt with is condemnable.
In the clip, the senior TV anchor was seen giving his P2C (Piece to camera), when a couple of protesters gheraoed him, stopping him from speaking.
Chaurasia's camera-person was also heckled and they had to cut short the shooting.
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
सुन रहे हैं कि संविधान ख़तरे में है, सुन रहे हैं कि लड़ाई प्रजातंत्र को बचाने की है! जब मैं शाहीन बाग की उसी आवाज़ को देश को दिखाने पहुँचा तो वहाँ मॉब लिंचिंग से कम कुछ नहीं मिला! #CAAProtests #ShaheenBagh pic.twitter.com/EhJxfWviTp— Deepak Chaurasia (@DChaurasia2312) January 24, 2020
Support
Journalists stood by Chaurasia, condemned the violence in unison
The attack was inevitably condemned by other journalists and civil society members.
"Unacceptable heckling/manhandling of senior journalist @DChaurasia2312 at Shaheen Bagh. You have a problem with a section of the media? Just switch off the channel.. breaking cameras, manhandling journalists is plain and simple goondagiri. Culprits should be arrested," tweeted Rajdeep Sardesai
And Nidhi Razdan tweeted that the attack is unacceptable.
Do you know?
An FIR has been registered
Subsequently, the Consulting Editor of News Nation TV channel filed a complaint and an FIR was registered. An FIR under IPC section 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) has been lodged against unknown persons, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East, Chinmoy Biswal.
Statement
Reportedly, Baba Ramdev has decided against visiting Shaheen Bagh
Buoyed by Chaurasia's incident, Delhi Police has asked Yoga teacher Baba Ramdev to not visit Shaheen Bagh, reports India Today.
Earlier in the day, he asked students to skip protests and continue their studies.
"I would appeal not only to JNU but students from the other universities to leave the 'aandolan' (protests) to the political parties otherwise they will be rendered unemployed," he said.