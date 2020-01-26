Republic Day 2020: PM Modi pays tribute at War Memorial
India
As the celebrations for India's 71st Republic Day kick-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the fallen Indian soldiers at the National War Memorial.
PM Modi laid a wreath at the memorial, where Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria were present.
Here's all that's happening.
Details
PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind arrive at Rajpath
After paying tribute at the War Memorial, the PM arrived at Rajpath, where the Republic Day parade will begin soon.
The chief guest for the event, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, also arrived at the venue, joined by President Ram Nath Kovind.
President Kovind unfurled the National Flag at the venue.
This year, 22 tableaux from 16 states will be exhibited at the parade.