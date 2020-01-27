Coronavirus: Rajasthan doctor placed in isolation after returning from China
India
Amid a global coronavirus scare, a doctor in Rajasthan has been placed under medical supervision after showing symptoms of an infection.
The doctor has been admitted to the SMS Hospital in Jaipur and directives have been issued to also screen his family members.
The coronavirus has infected almost 3,000 people across the globe and has killed 80, all in China where the outbreak started.
Rajasthan
Rajasthan doctor's blood samples sent to lab in Pune
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday said the doctor had returned from China after completing an MBBS course.
He has been kept in isolation on the suspicion of coronavirus infection. His blood samples have been sent to Pune's National Virology Laboratory.
Sharma said 18 people from four Rajasthan districts, who returned from China, have also been kept under medical observation for 28 days.
Bihar
Bihar girl admitted to hospital after showing coronavirus symptoms
Meanwhile, a girl from Chapra in Bihar has also been admitted to a hospital after showing symptoms of coronavirus infection.
Patna Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Vimal Karak told ANI that the girl was initially admitted to an ICU at a Chapra hospital and is now being moved to Patna's PMCH.
Her blood samples will also be sent to Pune's NIV.
Other regions
Over 100 under medical observation in Kerala, Maharashtra
In Kerala and Maharashtra, over 100 people have been placed under medical observation on the suspicion of coronavirus infection.
Health officials in Kerala said only 7 people show any symptoms and their samples have been sent to NIV in Pune.
In Maharashtra, three patients quarantined at Mumbai's Kasturba Gandhi Hospital have tested negative for coronavirus infection, health officers confirmed on Sunday.
Authorities response
Over 29,000 people screened at Indian airports
The Union Health Ministry said that till Sunday, over 29,700 people from 137 flights at seven identified airports had been screened for infections. However, no positive cases appeared.
Meanwhile, the government launched a third hotline on Sunday to help Indian students still stuck in China's Wuhan—the epicenter of the outbreak. Notably, Wuhan and around a dozen nearby cities have been placed on lockdown.
Twitter Post
Indian Embassy in Beijing received over 600 calls on hotline
Over the last two days our hotlines have fielded nearly 600calls to respond to concerns regarding this difficult situation. GoI and @EOIBeijing are also examining all options, including through consultations with the Chinese authorities, to provide relief to our affected citizens— India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 26, 2020
Twitter Post
Here are the details for the hotline
We have opened a third hotline-+8618610952903,— India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 26, 2020
+8618612083629,
+8618612083617
to respond to concerns. Please continue to follow us for further updates. @CGIHongKong @cgiguangzhou @IndiaInShanghai
Information
Around 250 Indian students reportedly stuck in Wuhan, nearby areas
Reportedly, around 700 Indians were pursuing studies in Wuhan and nearby areas. While many left China for the Lunar New Year holidays, around 250 Indian students reportedly remain stuck in the region. Earlier it was reported that India has requested China to release the students.
Confirmed case
Preeti Maheshwari, teacher in China, infected with coronavirus
The only reported case of an Indian national infected by the coronavirus is that of one Preeti Maheshwari, a primary art school teacher at the International School of Science and Technology in China's Shenzhen.
Reportedly, she is suffering from coronavirus pneumonia, type 1 respiratory failure, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS) and septic shock.
Her brother has started fundraisers for treatment on ImpactGuru and Milaap.
China
How is the situation in China?
In China, the outbreak started at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan around mid-December.
The outbreak has since infected 2,744 people in China alone and left 80 people dead.
The coronavirus has also spread to other nations, including the United States, Canada, France, Australia along with several Asian countries such as Nepal, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan.
Coronavirus
What is the coronavirus outbreak?
The 2019 Novel Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV belongs to the family Coronaviridae. The virus only has single-stranded RNA and needs to hijack other living cells to multiply.
It shares 70% genetic similarity to the Severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS), which killed hundreds across the globe in the early noughties.
The virus impacts a host's respiratory system, causing pneumonia-like symptoms.