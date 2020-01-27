India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Assam
Bodo People
Bodoland Movement
Bodoland Territorial Council
ABMSU
ABSU
AKRSU
All Bodo Students' Union
Amit Shah
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna
Assam Govt
B Saoraigra
BAC
Baksa
BLT
Bodo
Bodo Students
Bodoland Autonomous Council
Bodoland Liberation Tigers
Bodoland Territorial Area District
Bodoland Territorial Region
Bodos
BTAD
BTC
BTR
Centre
Chirang
Dhiren Boro
Four NDFB
Govinda Basumatary
Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Ministry Satyendra Garg
Joint Secretary
Kumar Sanjay Krishna
Narendra Modi
National Democratic Front
National Democratic Front of Bodoland
NDFB
Non-Bodo
NorthEastNow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Ranjan Daimari
Saoraigra
Sarbananda Sonowal
Satyendra Garg
Shah
Two Bodo
Union Territory
Upendra Nath Brahma
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline