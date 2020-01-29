Shaheen Bagh: Gun flashed at site, owner called for questioning
India
Shaheen Bagh, where agitation against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been the most defined, grew tensed on Tuesday when a man, brandishing a gun, entered the area.
Fortunately, he was overpowered by locals at the site and couldn't cause any harm.
And in a recent development, a police case has been registered and the man called for questioning.
Here's more.
Backstory
CAA drove women to take to streets, several joined them
The pocket in South Delhi is being visited by journalists, activists, and civil society members, who wish to lend support to women, who have been sitting on the streets since December.
The protesters fear CAA, along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will be used as a tool to alienate Muslims.
With Delhi elections approaching, the protest at Shaheen Bagh garnered more attention.
Political undertones
Politicians have been indulging in blame game while citizens suffered
Despite appeals from Delhi Police, the protesters haven't moved. Since the entire Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch is blocked, the Delhi-Noida-Delhi flyway is overburdened.
Of late, politicians have also called for clearing the area.
While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed BJP is deliberately keeping it closed, a BJP leader sought votes asserting his party would vacate the area within an hour.
What happened
Locals reached to vacate spot, one man brandished gun
Yesterday, some 60-70 locals took matters in their own hands when they reached the site and started removing barricades.
A police officer told HT, this was followed by an altercation and soon someone spotted that a man was carrying a gun.
"They tried to snatch the weapon. The protesters assaulted him and later allowed them all to leave," the cop went on.
Do you know?
Case has been registered, investigation underway
The licensed gun belonged to one Mohammad Luqmaan, who reportedly threatened the crowd as well. Though a case was not registered initially, police took the necessary action later. An investigation into the matter is underway, ANI reported.
Tweet
In tweet, Shaheen Bagh protesters asked people to join them
A Twitter handle, which is purportedly revealing what's happening at Shaheen Bagh, mentioned the gun incident too.
"An official and urgent appeal from Shaheen Bagh: armed anti-social elements have entered the protest area. We fear that more right-wing groups could enter and launch an attack. We appeal to all to join the protest, strengthen our numbers and prevent any violence," the tweet read.
Details
From Shaheen Bagh, Dadis to take agitation to Jantar Mantar
On a related note, the dadis of Shaheen Bagh, who have been berating the current regime, will take the agitation to Jantar Mantar, the designated site of protest in Delhi.
Called Chalo Jantar Mantar, the elderly women will be joined by students from Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru Universities too.
Both these universities witnessed tensions in the last couple of weeks.