Coronavirus: Netizens slam AYUSH Ministry for recommending Ayurveda, Unani
As a novel coronavirus outbreak continues to rapidly spread throughout China and other nations, India's AYUSH Ministry on Wednesday issued a health advisory for the viral infection.
The Ministry recommended the traditional medicine practices of homeopathy, Ayurveda and Unani as precautionary measures one could take to prevent a coronavirus infection.
The advisory has, however, drawn massive criticism on social media.
Advisory
AYUSH Ministry advised Arsenicum album 30, shadang paniya, etc.
The Ministry advised taking the homeopathy medicine Arsenicum album 30 daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine to prevent coronavirus infection. In case the infection prevails in the community, the advisory recommended repeating the dose after one month.
It also recommended consuming Ayurvedic medicines including shadang paniya and samshamani, along with hygienic measures such as using masks, avoiding contact with infected persons, etc.
Advisory issued after meeting of scientific advisory board, says Ministry
The advisory was issued after a Tuesday meeting of the scientific advisory board of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy), the Ministry said.
Coronavirus treatment
Meanwhile, experts globally are scrambling to find treatment for coronavirus
Globally, health experts have maintained that since the current coronavirus outbreak involves a new viral strain, there is no specified treatment, medicine, or vaccine for it.
Scientists have also been scrambling to decode the genetic makeup of the novel coronavirus to help develop vaccines and detection tests.
Meanwhile, the virus has killed 132 people in China and infected over 6,000 people across 15 countries.
Reaction
Here's how netizens reacted to the Ministry's advisory
Due to the lack of science backing the advisory, the Ministry has drawn severe flak online.
"Coronavirus is a serious infection. As serious as it gets. DO NOT ASK PEOPLE TO TAKE PLACEBOS, YOU GASBAGS. Shame on you @PIB_India for spreading misinformation. It's criminal," wrote one Twitter user.
Another said, "Indian government putting people at risk by recommending the use of homeopathy. Wow."
Here are some reactions
Coronavirus is a serious infection. As serious as it gets.— Kamlesh K Singh (@kamleshksingh) January 29, 2020
DO NOT ASK PEOPLE TO TAKE PLACEBOS, YOU GASBAGS.
Shame on you @PIB_India for spreading misinformation. It's criminal. https://t.co/5VlSo5wqX5
'Government peddling unscientific crap'
the government of India (as usual) is peddling unscientific crap— v̴̢͉̙͙̜̘̣̓͑̽̾̓͘͝ͅo̸̯̮͂̽̉̓̃͝͠͝i̸͎͍͕̭̩̊͆̇̃̅̽̄d̷̿̈́̀̄͑ (@bismillahcamus) January 29, 2020
ayurveda, homeopathy and unani are NOT legitimate branches of medicine and have no material proof in curing or preventing such diseases
please don't swallow placebo-inducing sugar pills thinking you'll be safe. https://t.co/u9vV2n8itD
'Pure quackery'
China is building 1500 bed hospital in 9 days to control #coronavirus.— Aparna (@chhuti_is) January 29, 2020
Indian Government is advising homeopathy Unani which are pure quackery.
International media, @WHO @UN please take note. https://t.co/XtlRdgXJI4
'4 goli subah 4 raat ko khaali pet'
#Coronavirus breaks out, China embarks on building a 1000 bed hospital in 6 days— Raghav Chopra (@RaghavChopra_) January 29, 2020
India: ye lo homeopathy, 4 goli subah 4 raat ko khaali pet. No onion no garlic. OK?
Coronavirus
What is the coronavirus?
Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
The new strain—called 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or Wuhan coronavirus—was first detected in mid-December.
Infection can lead to fever, cough, breathing difficulties, and in severe cases, it may even cause pneumonia, organ failure or death.