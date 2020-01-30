India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Aligarh Muslim University
CAA
Citizenship Amendment Act
Dr. Kafeel Khan
Gorakhpur
Kafeel Khan
Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh
Amit Shah
AMU
anti-CAA
Bab-e-Syed Gate
BRD Medical College
Civil Lines Police Station
FIR
Hindu
IPC
Kafeel
Khan
Mota
Mumbai Bagh
Mumbai Police
Police
PTI
Sahar Police Station
Shaheen
Shaheen Bagh
STF
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline