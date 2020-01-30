Shouting "Yeh lo Azaadi", man fires at CAA protesters
On Thursday afternoon, a man was taken into custody after he opened fire at protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Nagar in New Delhi.
One student of Jamia Millia Islamia University was injured in the rampage and the accused, identified as Gopal, taken into custody.
While firing, Gopal purportedly shouted, "Ye lo azaadi" (loosely translated to here's your freedom).
What happened
On road, guarded by cops, man brandished gun
A video that has gone viral, showed that Gopal brandished a gun in broad daylight. He then pointed it towards the protesters while shouting "Yeh lo azaadi...Hindustan zindabad...Delhi Police zindabad."
Ironically, the street where the incident took place was guarded by cops. He was later overpowered by the police and taken away.
Delhi Police said an investigation is underway.
Statement
Eyewitness said police stood there, didn't do anything
Aamna Asif, a student of Jamia who saw the incident unfold, told NDTV, "We were standing near the barricades when suddenly this outsider, whom none of us recognized, tried to disturb the peace of the march. He marched forward with a revolver in his hand."
She claimed cops remained standing when the man threatened them, and eventually fired shots.
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
Injury
Apparently, injured student had to jump over barricade
The student who was injured was identified as Shadab Najar, who belongs from Jammu and Kashmir and was studying mass communication at the institute.
Jamia students were set to stage an agitation at Raj Ghat, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Cops didn't remove barricades for Shadab and he had to jump over one, pictures that emerged on social media revealed.
Details
Last month, violence rocked Jamia, Delhi Police was slammed
After the incident, the entire area has been cordoned off, and reportedly the protest has also been called off for now.
To note, violence rocked Jamia last month too after a protest against CAA turned violent. Delhi Police barged inside varsity and assaulted students, garnering criticism for themselves.
Later, protests were held across India condemning police action on students.
Quote
Shadab sustained injuries in left hand: DCP South-East
About the incident, South-East District (Delhi) DCP Chinmoy Biswal said, "Shadab Farooq has sustained injuries in his left hand. He has been referred to the trauma center from the hospital. Doctors say he is out of danger. Apprehended person (Gopal) is being questioned."
Twitter Post
Before violence, Gopal live-streamed the protest too
Before shooting Jamia student during protest march the accused Gopal recorded live FB from the protest #JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/Y8H9ML4aPY— Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) January 30, 2020