Delhi: Man fires bullets at Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody
India
In an unsavory turn of events, a man fired bullets at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act has been going on for more than a month.
The man was promptly taken into arrest.
This incident comes two days after a teen opened fire at an anti-CAA protest in Jamia Nagar, injuring a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
Looking back
Jamia shooter was sent to 14 day custody
The teen who fired at Jamia is a couple of days short of turning 18. Before he shot bullets, the accused, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, brandished the weapon and said things like "Yeh lo Azaadi" (take your freedom).
He was sent to 14 days custody by the Juvenile Justice Board.
Delhi Police has also requested a bone ossification test to determine this actual age.
Video
'Desh me sirf Hinduon ki chalegi', attacker purportedly said
A video from the spot at Shaheen Bagh showed the accused being taken away by cops.
When a reporter asked him why he fired bullets, the accused replied, "Humare desh me sirf hinduon ki chalegi, aur kisi ki nai chalegi," which loosely means that only Hindus will run the country.
In the background, a man can be heard condemning these remarks.
Twitter Post
The video can be watched here
Kya bhar diya hain inke dimag me pic.twitter.com/xvrI4lmefN— Ashish (@AshishXL) February 1, 2020