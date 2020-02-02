Hi,
Logout
Three days after India's first case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala, the southern state has reported a second case of the viral infection.
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Kerala. The patient reportedly had a travel history to China, where the viral outbreak originated.
The coronavirus outbreak has claimed 305 lives, mostly in China.
A statement from the Health Ministry read, "The second positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient has been reported in Kerala. The patient has travel history from China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored."
Earlier on Thursday, a student in Kerala was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The student was studying in China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.