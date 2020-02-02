Srinagar grenade attack: 2 CRPF jawans among 4 injured
Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, the police said.
According to Kashmir Zone Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday afternoon. The attack left two civilians and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured.
Attack
Terrorists targeted CRPF troops stationed near Pratap Park
A police official told the news agency PTI that the terrorists targeted the CRPF personnel stationed near the Pratap Park in Lal Chowk.
According to ANI, the injured security personnel belonged to the Charlie 171 battalion and sustained minor splinter injuries.
The injured were shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital and are stable, Hindustan Times reported.
Details
Grenade attack caused panic among locals
CRPF Inspector-General (Srinagar) Ravideep Sahi told ANI, "Those who threw the grenade want to create apprehension among locals so that normalcy does not return."
The loud explosion from the attack spread panic among civilians who were visiting the weekly Sunday flea market in the area, the police official quoted by PTI said.
The official said that security forces have now cordoned off the area.
History
Last month, similar grenade attack left 16-year-old injured
Last month, a 16-year-old boy was injured in a similar grenade attack targeting CRPF troops in old Srinagar.
Last year, three grenade attacks between October 26 and November 5 left a dozen people injured and killed one person.
Since the Centre repealed J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, security forces in the region have been on high alert.