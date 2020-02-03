Third person tests positive for coronavirus in Kerala; patient stable
India
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday confirmed that a third person has tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state.
The other two cases of coronavirus infection were also reported from the southern state.
All three cases involve people who had recently returned from China, where the virus first originated.
Globally, the fast-spreading virus has infected over 17,000 people.
Here are more details.
Details
Third case reported in Kasargod; patient's condition stable
Shailaja confirmed that a third person had been tested positive for coronavirus in northern Kerala's Kasargod.
The minister said, "The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable. The patient had returned from Wuhan, China."
The first patient has been isolated at a hospital in Thrissur while the second patient at Alappuzha Medical College hospital.
Other developments
Those who visited China after January 15 could face quarantine
In Kerala, the government has kept around 2,000 people under observation at different hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that those with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined.
The Ministry has temporarily suspended the e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders. Already issued e-Visas have also been temporarily invalidated.
Twitter Post
You can read the Ministry's revised travel advisory here
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues revised travel advisory over #CoronaVirus. e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended. e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals is not valid temporarily. pic.twitter.com/t0goxBrNGh— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
Evacuation
650 Indians airlifted from China amid coronavirus outbreak
Till Sunday, India had evacuated 647 Indians in two phases from Wuhan in China's Hubei province.
On Saturday, India airlifted the first batch of 324 Indians from Wuhan in a special Air India flight.
On Sunday, the second batch of 323 Indians arrived in Delhi.
The evacuees will face a 14-day quarantine at a special observation camp in Manesar or at ITBP's Chhawla camp.
Coronavirus
What is the coronavirus outbreak?
First detected in mid-December in Wuhan, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) or "Wuhan Coronavirus" has infected over 17,000 people worldwide, with most cases witnessed in China.
The virus impacts a host's respiratory faculties causing flu-like symptoms and in severe cases, pneumonia, multiple organ failure, and death.
The viral infection has killed 362 people: 361 in China and one in the Philippines.