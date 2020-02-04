India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Amit Shah
Assam
CAA
Narendra Modi
NRC
Parliament
BJP
Citizenship Amendment Act
Home Affairs
India NRC
MHA
Ministry Of Home Affairs
Modi
MoS Home
Muslims
National Register
Nityanand Rai
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Rai
Shah
Supreme Court
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline