NID Ahmedabad postpones convocation; Mallika Sarabhai was chief guest
India
The National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad has postponed its annual convocation where renowned danseuse-activist Mallika Sarabhai was invited as the chief guest.
The convocation ceremony, scheduled to be held on Friday, has been postponed until further notice.
Notably, Sarabhai is a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had joined the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Here are more details.
Postponement
NID postponed convocation 3 days before scheduled date
Reportedly, in an email sent to students, NID's Activity Chairperson (Education) Tarun Deep Girdher said that the "40th convocation scheduled on Friday, February 7, 2020, stands postponed due to unforeseen circumstance."
The communication was sent on Monday, mere five days before the convocation was due to be held, Ahmedabad Mirror reported.
The last-minute decision was taken by the Governing Council of NID.
Reason
Event postponed because Sarabhai was invited: Report
Speaking to PTI, an institute official reiterated that there were some "unforeseen circumstances," adding, "The institute continues to remain in a preparatory mode as it (new dates) can be announced any time soon."
However, citing "well-placed sources," the Mirror reported that the event was postponed because Sarabhai had been invited to preside over the function, distribute degrees and deliver the convocation address.
Sarabhai’s statement
Sarabhai 'disappointed' over NID's 'unprofessional' attitude
Sarabhai told the Mirror that she is disappointed with the unprofessional attitude of NID bosses.
She said, "I was really looking forward to talking to the students about huge changes in sustainable lifestyles and their crafty revival and the role they can play in preserving our amazing but fast diminishing diversity in everything from colors to herbs to beliefs."
Students' response
Students miffed at NID for last-minute delay
The development has also left NID students miffed, who were looking forward to the convocation on Friday, and had made arrangements accordingly.
A student told the Mirror, "My parents spent their hard-earned money and cleared their busy schedules to book tickets to Ahmedabad so they could see me receive my degree," calling NID "reckless" for not sharing further plans after such a last-minute postponement.
Quote
Convocation cannot be postponed at local level; Ministry involved: Faculty
An NID faculty member also told the publication, "This decision to postpone cannot be taken at a local level. Someone somewhere in the Ministry got piqued with this decision. And moreover, NID is an autonomous institution, then why heed to government diktat?"
Other details
NID an autonomous institute under Commerce Ministry
The NID is an autonomous institute under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Sarabhai is the daughter of noted dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and acclaimed space scientist Vikram Sarabhai.
She has repeatedly criticized Modi since the 2002 post-Godhra riots and had even moved the Gujarat High Court against his administration.
Information
Sarabhai contested Lok Sabha polls against BJP's Advani in 2009
In 2009, Sarabhai had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent against BJP's LK Advani from the Gandhinagar constituency. In recent times, Sarabhai has joined anti-CAA protests, criticizing the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.