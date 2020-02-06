Shaheen Bagh shooter is sewak of Modi, reveals his father
India
When Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots at Shaheen Bagh was a member of AAP, BJP quickly said that the former's real face has been exposed.
But in a fresh twist, the father of the shooter Kapil Gujjar has claimed his son followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
He earlier claimed their family had no political links.
Context
Last week, Gujjar fired bullets, spoke about "Hindus" ruling India
On Saturday evening, Gujjar said to be 25 years old, arrived at Shaheen Bagh with a gun and fired a couple of bullets.
The pocket in New Delhi has been brimming with tensions since mid-December owing to a 24X7 protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
While cops took him away, Gujjar shouted, "Only Hindus will rule this country".
Claims
Delhi Police said shooter was associated with AAP, family denied
An investigation was launched and Gujjar sent to judicial custody. By Tuesday evening, pictures of Gujjar, donning an AAP cap surfaced on social media.
Soon, Rajesh Deo, a senior officer of the Crime Branch, said Gujjar "confessed" to his association with AAP. The accused joined AAP a year ago, Deo said.
However, his family denied this, saying he has no political links.
Statement
No denying that son supported Modi, Shah: Gujjar's father
Gujjar's father Gaje Singh said the former wasn't associated with AAP.
"My son works in the dairy with me. Any person can verify that I never shared the stage with an AAP leader. Any association is false. There is no denying my son supported Modi and was a sewak," he told Indian Express.
He claimed the roadblock at Shaheen Bagh troubled him.
Statement
Singh said pictures didn't show the complete truth
About the pictures that surfaced on social media, Singh said it was mere "welcome" accorded to AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh when they came to his neighborhood before the Lok Sabha elections.
Separately, locals of Dallupura village said Singh joined AAP for some time and Gujjar also followed his footsteps.
Meanwhile, the father claimed he learned about his son's actions through media.
Twitter Post
Gaje Singh worked with BSP till 2012
Gaje Singh,father of Kapil Gujjar(man who opened fired in Shaheen Bagh on Feb 1) on Crime Branch found pics on Kapil's phone where Kapil can be seen with AAP leaders:Neither me nor any member of my family has anything to do with AAP.I was in BSP till 2012. I left politics in 2012 pic.twitter.com/d9usJIyoTa— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
Details
Gujjar said he purchased the pistol seven years ago
Gujjar's uncle Ajab Singh also reflected the same emotion. He said, "An issue is being made out of this to target him. BJP wants to win the election."
Meanwhile, reports said Gujjar told cops that he bought the pistol some seven years ago for "celebratory firing" at his brother's wedding.
Yesterday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent him to two-day police custody.
Whip
Meanwhile, Election Commission acted against Deo for naming AAP
As Gujjar's AAP "links" gained momentum, the party claimed Delhi Police was acting at the behest of Shah. Sanjay Singh also claimed Deo violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by mentioning AAP.
Taking cognizance of the matter, Election Commission issued a warning letter against Deo and underlined that he should not be assigned any Delhi elections-related work.
The National Capital will vote on Saturday.