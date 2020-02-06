Indians prefer "good sex" over partners' opinions on CAA-NRC: Survey
For the Indian youth, "good sex" matters more than their partner's political opinions, a survey has found.
Further, more than half the men and two-fifths of women said they would date someone with an opposing stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which have sparked nationwide protests in recent times.
Here are more details about the survey.
Survey collected responses from 35,000 OkCupid users
According to Quartz India, American dating app OkCupid quizzed 35,000 respondents in India over their dating preferences.
Melissa Hobley, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at OkCupid, told IANS, "If voting, politics and current events affect you and you want to match with people who share your beliefs, the algorithm will make sure to introduce you to such people only."
Men less repulsed by partner's opposing stand on CAA-NRC
Reportedly, the survey found that 32% of men feel the protests against CAA and NRC are justified, while 31% felt otherwise. 37% felt unsure as the issue is "too complex."
41% of women felt the protests are justified, 23% felt otherwise, while 36% were unsure.
Interestingly, 56% of men and 39% of women said they would date someone with contrasting opinions on the matter.
18% men, 14% women feel state action on protesters 'justified'
Separately, on state action against protesters, 18% of men felt it was acceptable while 27% deemed it unacceptable. 37% of men said state action is only acceptable in "some cases," while 18% were unsure.
Similarly, only 14% of women said state action against protesters was acceptable. 31% said it was unacceptable, 36% said it was acceptable in some cases, and 19% were unsure.
More women cared about dating people with similar political leanings
Most respondents were open to dating someone with a strong inclination to the right/left-wing so long as they are not violent, IANS reported. Further, 54% of women preferred matching with people of similar political leanings, while it mattered to only 21% of men.
Good sex trumps political beliefs in dating behavior
Around 60% of respondents believe not voting should be penalized.
More youngsters preferred to talk about music with someone new they met, followed by philosophy and sports. Only a few preferred politics as a conversation starter.
86% of men valued "good sex" while only 14% valued "similar political beliefs." Among women, 75% valued good sex while only 25% valued similar political beliefs.
'Indians care less about partner's political opinions than Americans'
Hobley told Quartz, "This is different from 70% of Americans on OkCupid who have marked political disagreement as a deal-breaker. Clearly, a lesser number of Indians are 'turned off' by a potential partner's political opinions."