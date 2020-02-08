For participating in CAA protest, minor spends 42-days in jail
India
A minor, who allegedly participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, spent 42 days in jail, a report in TOI said on Saturday.
The actual age of the minor was 15, but police told him "umar badha ke batao" (add years to your age).
Out of fear, the minor agreed and was, subsequently, slapped with grievous offenses.
Background
Protest against CAA ended in violence, many were booked
CAA, which says that persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will be preferred while applying for Indian citizenship, sparked protests across the nation.
On December 19, 2019, Lucknow witnessed one of the most violent protests, where vehicles were torched, public property damaged, and stones pelted.
Thereafter, dozens were arrested and Yogi Adityanath's government announced the guilty will have to pay for losses.
Age
Aadhaar card revealed age of minor, said lawyer
Among those who were named in the violence was this minor, who hails from Malda in West Bengal.
The discrepancies about his age caught attention when his lawyer Yashab Husain Rizvi was collecting documents. Rizvi was preparing a reply for the notice served to the accused regarding the damage he caused to government property.
His Aadhaar card revealed his age as 15, Rizvi said.
Question
Rizvi asked why minor was tried as adult, police responded
Soon, Rizvi filed a complaint with Lucknow Police Commissioner asking why the minor was not tried under the Juvenile Act or sent to correction home, and kept at a prison meant for adults instead.
However, inspector of Hazratganj police station, Dhirendra Kushwaha, said, "It's not our prerogative to inquire about the person's age. It's for the court to determine the age."
Quote
Intimidated, minor reported he was 18 years old
The minor, who was booked for 15 charges including attempt to murder and rioting with a deadly weapon, said he was taken to the police station and told to report he is an adult. "So, out of fear, I told them was 18," he said.
Looking back
Last month, UP Police drew court's anger for poor investigation
This is not the first time that UP Police's shoddy work has come to limelight, in connection to anti-CAA protests.
Last month, a court in Bijnor pulled up cops as it granted bail to 48 people accused of violence.
"The government lawyers have failed to produce any evidence in court that shows that anyone fired at the police," the judge said in the order.