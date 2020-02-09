Vehicle scrappage policy in last lap for Cabinet nod
India
Months after it was first proposed, the much-delayed vehicle scrappage policy is finally in its last lap of clearance.
Reportedly, the policy has been sent to the Cabinet Secretariat to be tabled before the Cabinet for approval.
Recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had said that the policy could get the Cabinet's nod in 15 days.
Here are more details.
Details
Finalized policy from our end; sent to Cabinet Secretariat: Official
Two senior government officials confirmed to the Hindustan Times that the vehicle scrappage policy has been sent to the Cabinet Secretariat.
A senior Road Transport and Highways Ministry official said, "We have finalized from our end and sent [the policy] to the Cabinet Secretariat for the Union Cabinet's approval."
The official said that three separate policies are being discussed.
Quote
3 policies include setting up Automated Vehicle Scrappage Facility
The official said, "There are three separate policies being discussed; one is for setting up of scrappage centers by the ministry of steel, the other is our ministry's vehicle scrappage policy and the third is for setting up an Automated Vehicle Scrappage Facility (AVSF)."
Policy
What is the vehicle scrappage policy?
The vehicle scrappage policy allows the scrapping of vehicles after they have completed their 15-year term, thus limiting a vehicle's life.
This allows for old, pollution-causing and fuel-guzzling vehicles to be scrapped for parts and also helps reduce road congestion and drive demand for new vehicles.
This will also reduce India's dependence on imported metals, as it allows metals to be recycled.
History
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed policy last August
The policy was proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August last year.
It was introduced as an attempt to boost sales in the auto sector, which has been hit by low consumer demand, amid a slowing economy.
In October 2019, draft guidelines on the policy were released which listed norms for companies to establish and operate scrapping facilities.
Recent developments
Cabinet note on policy expected in 15-30 days: Gadkari
On Tuesday, Sitharaman had confirmed that several rounds of inter-ministerial consultation on the scrappage policy had been completed and the policy was close to finalization.
Speaking at the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations on Friday, Gadkari also said that the policy has received clearance from all quarters and a Cabinet note is expected in a period of 15-30 days.