The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a lengthy list of guidelines for the extended nationwide lockdown in India. The lockdown, which was earlier scheduled to be lifted on April 14, will now last until May 3 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As the guidelines allow exemptions for certain workplaces to operate, there are some do's and don'ts to follow.

Details Which workplaces are to remain functional?

Among the workplaces allowed to remain operational during the lockdown are bank branches and ATMs, hospitals and clinics, medical laboratories, post offices, print and electronic media, etc. IT and IT-enabled services are allowed to operate with 50% strength. E-commerce companies are allowed to function, and their vehicles will also be allowed to ply. You can view the full list on the MHA website.

General guidelines Thermal screening at all entry/exit points

Thermal screening of everyone entering/exiting the premises is mandatory. Work from home is encouraged for: persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, and parents of children below the age of five. All private/public sector employees are encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu app. There should be one-hour gaps between shifts. Lunch breaks of staff should be staggered to ensure social distancing.

General guidelines Wearing a face cover is also mandatory

List of hospitals/clinics in the vicinity treating COVID-19 patients should be available at workplaces at all times. Wearing a face cover is compulsory. Medical insurance for workers is mandatory. Workers coming from outside shall be provided with transport facilities to avoid dependence on public transport. These vehicles are to operate at 30-40% passenger seating capacity. Non-essential visitors are banned from sites.

Disinfection Office entrances, walls, lifts, etc., should be disinfected

All areas in the premises shall be disinfected completely using a user-friendly disinfectant medium. These areas include meeting rooms and conference halls, entrances of buildings and offices, cafeteria and canteens, equipment and lifts, walls and other surfaces, washrooms, toilets, sinks and other water points, etc. Any vehicles, along with any machinery, entering the premises shall be mandatorily disinfected by spraying.

Information Provision of hand sanitizers/hand wash should be ensured

Sufficient provisions for hand sanitizers and hand wash (preferably with touch-free mechanism) are to be ensured at all entry/exit points and common areas. There is a strict ban on gutka, tobacco, etc., and spitting is prohibited.

Social distancing Sit 6 feet apart; over 4 persons banned in lifts

All workplaces are to ensure the implementation of social distancing instructions as directed by the Health Ministry. Large gatherings and meetings of over 10 people are discouraged. Workers must be seated at least six feet apart on job sites and in gatherings, meetings and training sessions. No more than two-four persons (depending on their size) are allowed from traveling in lifts or hoists.

Information For manufacturing establishments, following additional guidelines must be followed