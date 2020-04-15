As India's nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3, districts across the nation will be divided into three categories, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. These three categories have been identified as hotspots or Red Zones, non-hotspots, and Green Zones. The Ministry also denied the occurrence of community transmission in India. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India neared 12,000.

Zones 170 districts identified as hotspots, 207 as non-hotspots

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said on Wednesday that districts with more number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or those with a high rate of increase in cases have been classified as hotspots. Till Tuesday, 170 of these hotspot districts had been identified, Agarwal said, adding that 207 other districts have been classified as non-hotspots.

Information What are non-hotspot districts and Green Zones?

Non-hotspot districts are those where COVID-19 cases have been reported, but they cannot be described as hotspots. The third category, the Green Zone, includes the remaining districts where no COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Meeting Cabinet Secretary briefed officials on containment strategy

Agarwal said that Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with all Chief Secretaries, Director-Generals of Police (DGPs), Health Secretaries, Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Municipal Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs). The officials were briefed about implementation of a local-level containment strategy including large outbreak and cluster containment, delineation of containment and buffer zones, perimeter mapping, etc., Agarwal said.

Containment plan Special teams to conduct tracing, testing in containment zones

Agarwal said special teams—comprising health officials along with local revenue and corporation staff, and volunteers—will conduct active searches for COVID-19 cases in containment zones, where all activities except essential services are banned. House-to-house testing will be conducted to look for symptoms of cough, fever, and breathlessness. Cases of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) will be tested.

Other measures More COVID-19 dedicated health facilities to be set up

Agarwal said that districts have been asked to set up COVID-19 care centers for mild cases, COVID-19 health centers with oxygen support facilities for severe cases, and COVID-19 hospitals for critical cases that require ventilator support. COVID-19 hospitals will also be set up in non-affected districts, to ensure that they remain non-affected. Cases of SARI and ILI will be monitored in these districts.

Quote Uniform implementation of containment strategy imperative: Agarwal

Agarwal said, "The failure of one district can prove to be the failure of the entire nation, the districts have been told. Hence, it is imperative that a containment plan is uniformly implemented across India." He added, "The individual success of each district will lead to India's success. We have to constantly remain alert and be successful in this battle."

Coronavirus origin ICMR clarified on origins of novel coronavirus

Responding to a query about the origins of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, said coronaviruses (CoVs) are commonly found in bats. He said a Chinese research suggested that a mutation in such CoVs may have caused them to cross the species barrier and infect humans.

Information Crossing species barrier occurs almost once in 1,000 years: Gangakhedkar

Dr. Gangakhedkar also pointed to another research that suggested the novel-CoV may have been transmitted from bats to humans through pangolins. He said crossing the species barrier is a rare event—occurring once in 1,000 years. Notably, the origin of SARS-CoV-2 is yet to be identified.

Other details No community transmission in India, says Agarwal

Agarwal said there is no community transmission in India thus far. He reiterated that the Centre will alert people if that happens. The Home Ministry representative detailed the consolidated revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period. When asked if all contacts and members of the Tablighi Jamaat event have been identified, the Home Ministry representative said, "We will have to get back to you."

Outbreak Health Ministry reports 11,933 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths