As the Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for the extended lockdown in India, the number of coronavirus cases reached 12,400. Meanwhile, India's death toll due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) jumped to 426. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nodal body dealing with the outbreak, said India tested over 2.5 lakh people for COVID-19 till Wednesday evening. Here are more details.

Statistics India's Health Ministry reports 11,933 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Wednesday, India had reported a total of 11,933 COVID-19 cases. These include 392 deaths and 10,197 active cases along with 1,343 patients who were cured/discharged, and one patient who migrated out of India. Data compiled from official state government statistics showed that India has reported over 12,400 COVID-19 cases, including 426 deaths.

Information Important note for West Bengal COVID-19 cases

For West Bengal, the total number of COVID-19 cases taken into account were 213, as reflected on the Union Health Ministry website. This is because the state government has only confirmed 132 active cases in the bulletin and not the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases.

Latest reports Meghalaya reported first COVID-19 death

Bihar reported two more COVID-19 cases since the state released its Wednesday bulletin. Since Maharashtra's official COVID-19 tracker was last updated, two more deaths were reported in Pune. In Meghalaya, a 69-year-old doctor who tested positive for COVID-19 died and six of his family members tested positive. Madhya Pradesh's Indore reported 47 new cases. Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported two new deaths on Wednesday.

Maharashtra 189 dead in Maharashtra; Dharavi toll reaches 7

With 2,916 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit. The state's COVID-19 tracker confirmed 187 deaths, however, counting the two latest deaths in Pune, the tally stands at 189. Mumbai has reported the most number of cases, 1,896, including 114 deaths. In the city, Dharavi has reported 60 cases, including seven deaths. Dharavi's cases have worried authorities as it is Asia's largest slum.

Badly-hit areas Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan reported 1,000+ cases each

The national capital of Delhi is India's second worst-hit region, with 1,578 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the third worst-affected, reporting 1,242 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. Rajasthan reported 1,076 cases (including 13 deaths), Madhya Pradesh reported 985 cases (including 53 deaths), Gujarat reported 766 cases (including 33 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 727 cases (including 11 deaths).

Information 2.58 lakh tested for COVID-19 in India, says ICMR

According to the ICMR, India tested 2,74,599 samples from 2,58,730 individuals for COVID-19 till 9 pm on Wednesday—a testing rate of approximately 199 per million. Out of these 28,941 samples were tested on Wednesday alone and 953 of those were positive.

News highlights Centre issued guidelines for extended lockdown

The Centre issued guidelines for the extended lockdown, which will last until May 3. It also divided districts across India into three categories where lockdown-related restrictions will vary. Chhattisgarh has decided to adopt pool testing, a more effective way of conducting tests for COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Centre had issued an advisory on the same. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani self-isolated.

News highlights Will set up helpline to address healthcare workers' complaints: Centre

Delhi plans on using the plasma technique for treating COVID-19 on a trial basis. The Supreme Court disposed of a batch of petitions seeking better facilities for healthcare workers after the Centre said it will set up a helpline number to address their grievances, including salary cuts, lack of safety equipment, etc. A 29-year-old woman COVID-19 patient allegedly hung herself at Mumbai's Nair Hospital.

News highlights Migrant workers in Gujarat continue protest