A head constable deployed at Dabhoi police station of Vadodara district, Gujarat, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, two days after he nabbed a thief who was also infected, reports Indian Express. The accused, who is 52 years old, was caught on Tuesday for stealing pan masala. Following standard protocol, he was sent for medical examination and the results came out as positive.

What happened Store owner reported matter on Monday, accused was arrested later

The accused, along with one of his accomplices, allegedly decamped pan masala worth Rs. 4,265 from a store situated near the railway crossing at Timbi village in Dabhoi taluka. The shop owner reported the incident on Monday and a day later, the accused was arrested. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalpesh Solanki, said both of them were sent to SSG for medical examination.

Details Police took precautions immediately after accused tested positive

Solanki said that of the accused, one tested negative. "Immediately after he tested positive, samples of our policemen involved in the operation to nab the accused were also sent for testing. One of our head constables tested positive while four others from the Dabhoi police station were placed under home quarantine," the senior cop revealed. The source of infection is being traced.

Quote Several samples have been sent for testing

"After the 52-year-old man arrested by the police tested positive, we had sent 12 samples for testing of which one has tested positive. We are still tracing the source of infection of the accused," Uday Tilavat, Chief District Health Officer, said

Precautions Locality where accused lived declared a containment zone

Not leaving anything to chance, the authorities have labeled the entire neighborhood where the infected accused lived as a containment zone. The area has 150 buildings and houses nearly 600 people. Not only this, but seven nearby localities have also been declared as buffer zones. Of the 132 cases reported from Vadodara in total, two belong from Dabhoi taluka.

CM Meanwhile, Gujarat's CM is in self-isolation