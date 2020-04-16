India on Thursday received a total of five lakh rapid testing kits from two different Chinese companies, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. The kits, however, will not be used for diagnostic testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). They will instead be used for surveillance of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the Centre also elaborated on allegations of India's low testing rate.

Testing kits Rapid testing kits have 80% sensitivity

Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, the head of Epidemiology and Communicable diseases at ICMR, said at Thursday's press briefing that India has received five lakh rapid testing kits from two Chinese firms. He said these kits have over 80% sensitivity and over 84% specificity. Responding to queries of the kits being "faulty," Dr. Gangakhedkar said the kits are not meant for early diagnostic tests.

Purpose What will the kits be used for?

"These rapid antibody tests are not for early diagnostic tests," Dr. Gangakhedkar said, adding that the kits have only 80% sensitivity and would thus misdiagnose approximately 20% of the positive cases. However, the kits are meant to be used to map the trend of the outbreak, for example, to see whether the number of cases is rising or falling in hotspots, he said.

Testing rate India tested 2.9 lakh people for COVID-19

Dr. Gangakhedkar also said that thus far, 2,90,401 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in India, including 30,043 who were tested on Wednesday. He said, "In a nine-hour shift, the collective testing capacity of our labs is 42,418 per day which can be increased to 78,227 per day with double shifts." These tests are being conducted using the RT-PCR technique.

Low testing rate ICMR responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of low testing rate

When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of a low testing rate of 199 per million tests, Dr. Gangakhedkar said comparing the number of tests against the entire 130 crore population of India is not reasonable. "The entire population is not vulnerable," he said, "There are 330-something districts with no COVID-19 cases." He also said the rate of people testing positive is low.

Information 'Only one out of every 24 persons tested was positive'

Dr. Gangakhedkar said, in India, only one in 24 people tested for COVID-19 reported positive. Comparatively, he said, in Japan, 11.7 persons who were tested were found positive; the number was 6.7 in Italy, 5.3 in the United States, and 3.4 in the United Kingdom.

Outbreak Zero COVID-19 cases in 325 districts, says Health Ministry

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said India's fatality rate due to COVID-19 is 3.3% while the recovery rate is 12.02%. He said 325 Indian districts have no COVID-19 cases and in Puducherry's Mahe district, there have been no new cases in the past 28 days. Separately, he said, 27 other districts have not reported any new cases in the past 14 days.

Districts These districts are as follows:

Patna (Bihar), South Goa (Goa), Panipat (Haryana), Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), West Imphal (Manipur), Aizwal West (Mizoram), SPS Nagar (Punjab), Pratapgarh (Rajasthan), Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana), Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand), and Nadia (West Bengal). Other districts are Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Raipur; Gujarat's Gir Somnath and Porbandar; Karnataka's Davanagere, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Udupi, and Ballari; and Kerala's Wayanad and Kottayam.

Details Agarwal detailed what happened at Health Ministry meeting earlier today