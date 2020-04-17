In a week's time, the coronavirus cases in India doubled, reaching 13,500, data compiled from state government statistics showed. Till now, 460 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Meanwhile, as the Opposition slammed the government alleging a low testing rate, the latter maintained that the absolute number of tests conducted will not be the defining criteria for India.

Statistics India's Health Ministry reports 12,759 cases, 420 deaths

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update, by 5 pm on Thursday, India had reported a total of 12,759 COVID-19 cases. These include 420 deaths and 10,824 active cases along with 1,514 patients who were cured/discharged, and one patient who migrated out of India. Data compiled from official state government statistics showed that India has reported over 13,566 COVID-19 cases, including 460 deaths.

Note Important note for compilation of COVID-19 data

For West Bengal, the total COVID-19 cases taken into account were 231, as reflected on the Union Health Ministry website. This is because the state government has only confirmed 144 active cases in the bulletin and not the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases. Andhra Pradesh has not released its evening bulletin, hence the cases accounted for are those reported till Thursday 10 am.

Latest reports Indore reports 135 new cases and eight new deaths

Late-Thursday, Bihar confirmed three more COVID-19 cases, including a six-month-old in Munger, taking the tally to 83. Indore reported 135 new cases and eight new deaths since Madhya Pradesh's evening bulletin. This takes MP's cases to 1,299 cases, including 63 deaths. Two new deaths in Pune take Maharashtra's death toll to 196. Meghalaya reported two new COVID-19 cases and Chhattisgarh reported three new cases.

Maharashtra Maharashtra cases reach 3,200; 196 dead

In worst-hit Maharashtra, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 3,202, twice as high as the second worst-hit region of Delhi. The cases include 196 deaths. Most of the infections are located in Mumbai, which has reported 2,073 cases, including 117 deaths. In Mumbai's Dharavi, the number of cases rose to 83, while the death toll climbed to nine.

Badly-hit areas Delhi death toll climbs to 38; 63 dead in MP

The national capital of Delhi is India's second worst-hit region, with 1,640 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths. Madhya Pradesh is the third worst-affected, reporting 1,299 COVID-19 cases, including 63 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 1,267 cases (including 15 deaths), Rajasthan reported 1,131 cases (including 13 deaths), Gujarat reported 929 cases (including 36 deaths), and Uttar Pradesh reported 805 cases (including 13 deaths).

Testing 2.86 lakh individuals tested for COVID-19: ICMR

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research—the nodal body dealing with COVID-19—till 9 pm on Thursday, India had tested 3,02,956 samples from 2,86,714 individuals. However, at a press briefing earlier on Thursday, the ICMR representative said 2,90,401 people had been tested to date. At the briefing, it was said that India has received 5 lakh rapid testing kits from two Chinese firms.

News highlights 3,036 Indians abroad test positive, 25 dead