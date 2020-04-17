Wrestler Babita Phogat, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019, slammed her critics on Twitter this morning after one of her posts regarding Tablighi Jamaat sparked a controversy. Babita claimed to have been receiving hate messages and threats but warned she isn't Zaira Wasim, the Kashmiri actor who played her sister Geeta Phogat in blockbuster Dangal. She clarified she will continue speaking her mind.

What happened She slammed Tablighi Jamaat in a tweet

On April 15, Babita posted a tweet targeting Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic sect whose event became India's coronavirus super-spreader. Posted originally in Hindi, the tweet is loosely translated to "Coronavirus is the second biggest problem in India, the first one remains uneducated Jamaatis". At the time of the press, the tweet had garnered 19,500 RTs and nearly 77,000 likes.

Twitter Post Here's the tweet

Row #SuspendBabitaPhogat trended, her supporters started #ISupportBabitaPhogat

The tweet, and a couple of others, didn't age well on Twitter and hundreds of users demanded that her account is suspended. #SuspendBabitaPhogat remained a top trend and to counter it, Babita's supporters posted tweets with the hashtag #ISupportBabitaPhogat. As things got ugly on the micro-blogging website, Babita put an over one-minute long video, saying she will not be silenced.

What she said Have always fought for my country: Babita

In the clip, Babita said she was receiving threats. "I am no Zaira Wasim, I would not get threatened, I have always fought for my country, I stand by my tweets," she said. Zaira snapped ties with Bollywood last year saying acting was affecting her relationship with her religion. The decision sparked a huge controversy with many opining Zaira was bullied into quitting.

Quote Will always speak the truth: Babita

"I would like to ask all of you to tell me whether it isn't true that Tablighi Jamaat members indeed spread coronavirus. If they had not gathered, we would have gotten rid of the virus by now. I will always speak the truth," she added.

Twitter Post Here's her video message

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

Details Babita also backed Rangoli Chandel, whose account was suspended

Babita also lent support to Rangoli Chandel, actor Kangana Ranaut's sister, whose account was suspended on Thursday. Fuming over the Moradabad stone-pelting incident, Rangoli called for "shooting mullas" and a section of media who supported them. She didn't mind being called Nazis for suggesting violence. After her account was suspended, Rangoli said she doesn't want to be part of an "anti-India" platform.

