The Centre has revised the list of what will be allowed after April 20 in areas where the impact of coronavirus is the least adding services like non-banking finance corporations (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions, reports said on Friday. India's lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 menace was extended for another 19 days on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read on for more details.

Additions You can buy clothes and appliances from e-commerce platforms

The notification by the Home Ministry said construction in rural areas of water supply will be allowed. Power lines, telecom optical fibers, and cables can be laid. Further, the government allowed mobile phones, TVs, refrigerators, laptops, clothes, and other stationery items to be sold on e-commerce websites. Till now, only groceries and medicines were allowed. The delivery vehicles, however, will need permission from authorities.

Looking back Earlier, government allowed agricultural activities to help economy

Earlier, the government allowed all agricultural activities and select industries to resume operations in areas that are not impacted by COVID-19. Farming operations and agencies involved in the procurement of agriculture items were exempted from restrictions and so were mandis that are operated by Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). The Centre said these steps will mitigate coronavirus' effect on the economy.

Warnings Relaxations were given but with conditions

The industries were told they have to adhere to social distancing guidelines while operating. The government also banned spitting in public places and underlined those breaking rules will invite punishment. To get a better picture of how coronavirus is spreading across India, the Centre identified green, orange, and red zones. Red zones are the worst affected and all movement is restricted there.

Package Today, RBI announced measures to help economy