A lockdown has been imposed across the nation to curtail the spread of coronavirus but that has clearly not stopped crimes against women. Case in point Bhopal, where a visually-challenged bank manager, said to be 53 years old, was raped inside her apartment in posh Shahpura area on Friday. Her husband is in Rajasthan, stranded due to the lockdown. Here's what happened.

What happened Accused sneaked into her home through unlocked balcony door

The survivor lived on the second floor of a three-storied building and was alone in her home for the last few days. Her husband and other family members are in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan. Troubled due to humidity inside her home, she opened the balcony door. Around 3:30 am, an unidentified man entered from the door to rape her, reports NIE.

Details Was sleeping when unidentified man raped me: Victim

After committing the heinous crime, the accused locked the main door and took the woman's mobile phone with him. Her cries for help alerted the neighbors who rescued her. Police Officer Sanjay Sahu said the accused probably used the stairs to get to the second floor. "I was sleeping in my home when an unidentified man barged into the room and raped me," the victim's complaint read.

Quote Case has been registered, hunt for accused on

"We have registered a case of rape under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on to nab the accused," Inspector Chandra Bhan Patel of Shahpura Police station told PTI. The woman was sent for medical examination.

Cases MP's coronavirus number inching towards Tamil Nadu's

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh are rising. An HT report said that in the last three days, 430 fresh cases were reported from Indore alone. Till Friday evening, 842 cases were reported. The state's tally stands at 1,310 with 69 people losing their lives. If this trend continues, Madhya Pradesh will soon overtake Tamil Nadu as the third-most affected state.

Criticism MP neither has a Cabinet nor health minister