Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD student Sharjeel Imam has been slapped with sedition charges in the Jamia Millia Islamia December violence case. The sedition charges were brought up in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the Jamia case. The police has accused Imam of "instigating and abetting the Jamia riots" on December 15 with a speech he had made two days before.

Details Imam booked for sedition, promoting enmity

According to The Indian Express, the supplementary chargesheet against Imam has been filed in continuation with an earlier chargesheet, filed by a Special Investigation Team led by Rajesh Deo. The chargesheet listed charges under Sections 124A and 153A (Sedition and promoting enmity between classes) of the Indian Penal Code. It was filed in the Saket District Court on Friday.

Allegations 'Imam delivered seditious speech on December 13, instigated Jamia riots'

Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said, "In case FIR no. 242/19 PS NFC, Sharjeel Imam has been accused of instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13 last year," TIE reported. Mittal added, "During the investigation, on the basis of evidence collected, Sections 124 A and 153 A of the IPC were invoked in the case."

Jamia violence On December 15, violence broke out in Jamia Nagar, NFC

The chargesheet took note of the "serious riots" that broke out in New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar on December 15. A case was registered in both the police stations. The violence took place after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia. It witnessed "large scale rioting, stone-pelting, and arson," the police said, and "destroyed many public and private properties."

History Imam was arrested from Bihar in January