National carrier Air India has decided to open bookings for select domestic flights scheduled to travel from May 4 onwards. The airline has also opened bookings for international flights for travel from June 1 onwards, according to a notification posted on its website on Saturday. The decision has been made in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown in India.

Notification Here's what the notification from Air India says

Air India stated, "In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020." It added, "Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel June 1, 2020, onwards are open."

Details Air India says it will constantly review situation

The airline also said it will continue to constantly review the situation and keep people updated. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown as the coronavirus outbreak did not let up in the first 21 days of the lockdown. The unprecedented outbreak has sickened 14,792 people in India and killed 488, according to the Health Ministry.

Information All domestic, international flights stand suspended amid lockdown

The lockdown has left all domestic and international commercial passenger flights suspended. Earlier on April 3, Air India has suspended all bookings, domestic and international, till the end of the month.

Other services Meanwhile, Air India has picked up cargo duties

During the coronavirus crisis, Air India has extended its fleet to rescue Indians stranded abroad and deliver essential medical and agricultural commodities to the world. Under the government's 'KrishiUdan' scheme, the national carrier utilizes its aircraft for ferrying essentials such as fruits, vegetables, and medical goods to 10 cargo destinations. These services have been started on routes to the United Kingdom, Germany, Israel, etc.

Coronavirus What is the coronavirus outbreak?