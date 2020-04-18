Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed and another three injured in a terrorist attack on Saturday in the Sopore area of Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district. Terrorists reportedly opened fire at a joint patrol party of the CRPF and police personnel at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab's crossing. This is the second terrorist attack on the CRPF since Friday night. Here's more.

"A CRPF vehicle came under militant attack, injuring many. Three injured CRPF men later succumbed to their injuries. There are some injuries, too," a senior CRPF officer was quoted as saying by The Tribune. The injured troopers were rushed to the nearby SDH Hospital. While two of them were declared dead on arrival, another jawan succumbed to injuries shortly after, according to reports.

Some heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a checkpost that was jointly being manned by a team comprising troops of the 179th battalion of the CRPF and the Jammu & Kashmir Police. No contact has been established with the terrorists so far.

Officials said that soon after the attack, reinforcements were sent to the spot and the area has been cordoned off. Also, a search operation to nab the terrorists has been launched by the security forces. "Area had been cordoned off and search is on," the CRPF said in a statement.

The CRPF jawans martyred in the Sopore attack have been identified as 42-year-old Head Constable Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, 38-year-old CB Bhakare from Maharashtra's Buldhan, and 28-year-old Parmar Satyapal Singh from Sabarkantha in Gujarat, according to the CRPF's statement.

